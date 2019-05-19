Anna Kournikova Goes Braless Under Plunge Dress On Instagram

Anna Kournikova has been on a roll on Instagram lately, with her newest post showing her going braless under an open-faced dress or top. The garment was orange, and Anna was spotted with her hands on her head. She leaned back slightly and closed her eyes for the photo, and smiled slightly. The update attracted over 30,000 likes in the past seven hours. The tennis star also wore multiple bracelets and wore her hair down in curls.

Previously, she also shared a hot pink outfit three days ago on Instagram. In the photo, she wore a pink suit with a red blouse underneath. She stood on a patio of a building and wore her hair down in curls. But this is arguably one of the more conservative posts from her lately. On the other hand, on the same day, she shared a photo of herself wearing a graphic bikini. It featured bright colors like yellow and red and was brightly colored and patterned. She stood by the pool and placed her left hand on her hip, wearing bracelets and a ring. Anna opted to go without a necklace.

But that’s not all, as Kournikova’s fans that can read Russian can look forward to picking up a copy of a new issue of Cosmopolitan, where she was featured on the cover. Anna previously shared a photo of it with her Instagram fans, who liked it over 41,000 times.

The tennis star tends to stay out of media, even though her partner is none other than Enrique Iglesias. The latter’s mom gave an interview after the two welcomed twins into the world, noted Elle.

“Anna has not had to hide herself. She leads a very simple life and is a homebody.”

“[Anna] did not have to go on bed rest at any given moment. Enrique is extraordinarily happy in these moments,” added the mother.

On the other hand, Enrique previously opened up about whether he would propose to Kournikova or not.

“I don’t believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone. Who knows what the future holds…or the past…haha.”

Whatever the case, the couple tends to stay pretty private about their relationship. And Anna’s Instagram feed reflects this, with most of her posts featuring herself. However, she did go through a time where she was sharing pregnancy and baby photos, most recently over the summer in 2018. Hopefully, fans can expect to hear more about the two eventually, likely with news about their twins.