Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Changes Clothes & Flaunts Tiny Figure In Instagram Video

In the last 24 hours, Jami Alix has treated her 100,000 followers on Instagram to five different posts. Except for one post which featured herself putting on a leggy display while gushing about her love of croissants, her other four posts contained herself flaunting her tiny frame and her uncanny resemblance to Ariana Grande.

In less than a month since the last time The Inquisitr checked in with the fashion blogger’s Instagram account, Alix has gained roughly 10,000 followers. Coined as Ariana Grande’s doppelganger, the fashionista has been compared to the singing sensation since she was in high school.

Her most popular Instagram post in the last 24 hours contained a video of herself dancing to music while fiddling with her clothing and accessories as she changed her outfits a few times.

Possibly celebrating the weekend, the fashionista showed off what her post called “party looks” which included several stunning, form-flattering outfits. One of which consisted of a show-stopping black leather miniskirt with eyelet lace-up side closures and an iridescent silver zebra print crop top that barely hung on to Jami’s tiny frame.

The video featured the fashion blogger twirling, working her hips, buttoning her pants, placing one leg on the couch, and turning to flaunt her toned derriere for the camera.

The fun and sexy video clip was quickly met with over 12,000 views and 60 comments. As Alix has come to expect, the comment section quickly filled with individuals pointed out how similar she looked to Grande.

Despite getting plenty of views from her spunky clip, the fashion-forward celeb look-alike other recent posts attracted a lot of attention as well.

One post featured a stunning selfie shot with an unnamed friend. The photo post featured the girls striking a sultry pose while Alix flaunted an eye-catching lingerie-esque bodysuit over a high-waist army camo skirt.

Amid her seemly super busy day, Jami even took the time to shoot and post a sponsored ad, lending her face to help Secret advertise their aluminum-free deodorant.

The stunning ad was shot against a peach covered wall and featured the blogger wearing a bulky off the shoulder sweater dress as she flaunted the product toward the camera.

Thanks partly to her astounding resemblance to the beloved pony-tailed pop-diva, Jami is continuing building quite the following. In less than 24 hours, all five of the mentioned posts have received more than a combined 10,000 likes and several hundred comments. In addition to her booming Instagram presence, Jami has a quickly growing vlog channel on YouTube where she posts fashion and travel related videos with co-blogger, Lexi Mars.