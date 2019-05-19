Kailyn Lowry Weighs In On Jenelle Evans And The Future Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Without Her

With Jenelle Evans no longer set to appear on Teen Mom 2 after the upcoming reunion special, some wonder how the show will do without her. TMZ caught up with Jenelle’s former co-star, Kailyn Lowry, and Kailyn’s podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, to get their thoughts on the current situation.

When asked if Kailyn thought Jenelle was “an asset” to the show, the mom-of-three had an interesting answer.

“I think that people did watch the show for Jenelle and I don’t think that that can be denied.”

Teen Mom 2 is a show that follows young mothers raising their kids. Kailyn Lowry has appeared on the show for nearly a decade, and her journey raising her three sons has been chronicled on the series. Jenelle Evans has also appeared on the show for almost 10 years with her three kids. While there have been ups and downs for all the cast members, there has also been drama.

The drama that has transpired over the past few weeks with Jenelle, however, hasn’t been filmed and Kailyn was asked about if the show “would have been better” if Jenelle’s current drama was being filmed for the show.

“No,” she answered.

Lindsie Chrisley, who is Kailyn’s co-host on the podcast, Coffee Convos, chimed in.

“There’s a difference between daily drama and drama that involves criminal activity,” Chrisley said.

“I think the drama is hurting the show and it’s unfortunate for those who have worked really hard to kind of rebuild our reputation,” Kailyn explained about the current drama surrounding Jenelle.

While Jenelle definitely drew viewers to the show, some wonder what will happen now that she is no longer being filmed. Kail gave her thoughts on whether or not she thinks the show can thrive without Jenelle.

“I definitely think that if the rest of us have enough stuff to kind of keep the franchise going and I hope that’s what happens.”

MTV already has plans to replace Jenelle Evans on the show, which is already filming for Season 9B. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade Cline, of MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, is set to take her place. While a formal announcement has not been made by MTV, TMZ reported that MTV will be filming the Coffee Convos podcast in New York this weekend and that Jade will appear on the podcast and officially announce being cast on Teen Mom 2.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to announce that Jade would be joining the show two weeks ago. Reportedly, Jade started filming at the same time as the other Teen Mom 2 cast members.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air on MTV this Monday. Check out the video on TMZ to find out what else Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley had to say.