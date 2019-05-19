Karen Gillan Puts On Leggy Display In Throwback Pictures

Karen Gillan treated her 4.9 million Instagram followers to a blast from the past recently when she shared a post featuring three black and white throwback pictures from her time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

Despite all three photos being a little grainy and Karen keeping herself mostly covered, the actress managed to put her long toned legs on full display in each snapshot.

Each photo featured a scene and captured what could be described as a modern Audrey Hepburn-esque vibe. All three photos feature Karen in the same attire but, somehow, she made each photo look so distinctive and unique that her followers barely noticed.

One photo features the actress staring off into the distance as she stands on a dock holding her luggage. Karen was wearing what appears to be a drop-waist sweater dress with light color flats. The photo caught the perfect moment when the wind was blowing her hair around her face. Her gaze is hidden by a pair of dark, large-framed sunglasses. It appeared as if this photo was selected to highlight her initial moments after arriving in Cannes.

The second photo definitely evokes a whimsical traditional French vibe. Karen is photographed wearing the exact same outfit as she sits alone at a small table in front of a small street side cafe. The Avengers: Endgame star struck a thoughtful, pensive pose as she sits cross-legged looking down at the ground.

The last photo in the collection features Karen enjoying some down time as she sprawls out on an outdoor chaise lounge. The photo was taken from a lower angle looking across at her. It was almost as if the photographer was having a conversation with the actress. She leaned into the lounger with arms crossed in an almost defiant pose with her legs slightly bent and pointed toward the side of the chair.

In just over 10 hours of posting, the collection of throwback photos have accumulated more than 230,000 likes and over 500 comments.

According to the caption on the photo collection, the snapshots were taken right after she’d finished her role on Doctor Who. Unsurprisingly, many of her fans were quick to reminiscence about how they missed seeing her on Doctor Who.

Others gushed that seeing these throwback photos made them watch to watch the episodes of Doctor Who containing her character – Amy Pond – all over again.

“I don’t know how to express my feeling to you but you are so beautiful,” one user penned in the comments.

Based on the caption, the actress seemingly had no idea where her career would take her after Doctor Who.