James Comey Accuses William Barr Of ‘Sliming His Own Department’ In Tweet

Fox News reports that former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter on Friday to trash Attorney General William Barr following Barr’s claim that the government used its power “to spy on American citizens.”

“The AG should stop sliming his own Department. If there are bad facts, show us, or search for them professionally and then tell us what you found,” Comey said.

Comey continued to suggest that Barr acts as a spokesperson for Trump instead of the leader of the Department of Justice (DOJ), which he called an “an organization based on truth.”

Last month, Barr told a Senate subcommittee that he believed spying occurred on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration. And on Friday, Barr gave interviews to Fox News and The Wall Street Journal about the investigation into reported spying, which he asked U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead. Although Comey didn’t say what his comments were a reaction to, it’s likely that these interviews were the catalyst.

“The first step is to find out exactly what happened, and we’re trying to get our arms around that, getting all the relevant information from the various agencies and starting to talk to some of the people that have information,” Barr told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer during the interview.

Comey hammers AG Bill Barr in UNHINGED tweet… The HEAT is on… ???? https://t.co/fgzO3TsaCH — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 18, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, on Friday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that Barr is “the most dangerous person that works for Donald Trump.” She continued to say that his danger lies in the fact that “he has Donald Trump’s worldview, Sean Hannity’s worldview, but he oversees the Justice Department.”

Much like Comey, Wallace made the comments after Barr’s appearance on Fox News, in which he suggested that the Trump campaign was unlawfully spied on and claimed that government officials abused their power to damage Trump for political purposes. His comments echoed Trump, who frequently accuses Democrats of attempts to smear him via conspiring with the intelligence community.

Wallace served as White House communications director during the George W. Bush administration, which led to criticism by some, including journalist and author Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald took to Twitter to slam Wallace for her role in the Bush administration, suggesting that she was responsible for justifying crimes perpetrated by the DOJ run by John Ashcroft and John Yoo. He then said that Trump is not the first person to take on the role of U.S. president in the manner he has, suggesting that Trump inherited his habits from the political model created by both Democrats and Republicans over decades.