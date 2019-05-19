Isabeli Fontana Dons A Revealing Gown At Cannes Film Festival To Mesmerize Her Fans

Former Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana might not be representing the lingerie company anymore, but that doesn’t stop her from keeping her Instagram account alive and buzzing with sexy pictures that she posts every week.

Although fans can’t seem to get enough of her bikini pictures, the 35-year-old stunner also shares casual and glamorous pictures from time to time that always become a hit among her fans.

Isabeli recently attended the star-studded Cannes Film Festival 2019 where she wore a purple metallic gown with a plunging neckline through which she flaunted her bare chest as well as her perky breasts.

She tied her hair into a sleek bun, wore a full face of makeup, and accessorized with a beautiful silver necklace that accentuated her long, slender neck. She waved at the camera and smiled to strike a pose for the picture.

Within three hours of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 9,000 likes and 120 comments wherein fans and followers showered Isablei with countless compliments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Isabeli is “extremely gorgeous,” while another one praised her outfit and called her “incredibly stylish.” Other fans, who are predominately from Brazil, posted plenty of comments in Portuguese but the usage of hearts, fire and kiss emojis along with words shows that almost all the comments were complimentary in nature.

Earlier this week, the model showed off her slender physique and youthful looks in a photograph where she was featured looking at herself in the mirror while setting her hair with a hair spray.

Isabeli opted for a full face of makeup, while she only wrapped a bathrobe around her body — a suggestive move that teased her fans by revealing a little but leaving the rest to the imagination.

The said picture also amassed more than 9,000 likes and several comments wherein fans praised her for maintaining her looks and body and requested her to post more pictures. In the caption, she provided some hair-care tips to her fans and also announced that she was getting dressed up for the red carpet.

Isabeli also posted a picture from her Cannes appearance where she could be seen donning a stunning dress with navy velvet bodice and yellow-and-pink skirt detailing. She let her brunette tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous in line with the event.

Although Isabeli is known for her feminine beauty and soft looks, she revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she was a tomboy when she was a teenager.