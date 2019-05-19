Don Lemon Praises Fox News Hosts For Criticizing Trump And Barr

CNN’s Don Lemon praised two Fox News hosts for criticizing President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr on Friday, Mediaite reports.

Lemon commended host Chris Wallace, and legal analyst Andrew Napolitano. Lemon said that Wallace “plays it straight on his show,” and praised Napolitano, while condemning the conservative network for pandering to conservatives and Trump supporters.

He divided Fox News employees into two categories — entertainers and journalists — suggesting that Wallace and Napolitano belong in the latter, while those who say what their viewership wants to hear belong in the first category.

“They have entertainers over there who get on the air and spout what they think their base wants to hear. They also have a couple real journalists over there and a lawyer who can call it straight.”

It is somewhat surprising that Lemon, one of CNN’s most familiar faces, is complimenting the most popular conservative network’s employees, but given that both Wallace and Napolitano have recently broken out of the Fox News mold, criticizing both the president and members of his administration, his praise is perhaps not as unusual as it may seem at a glance.

As The Hill reported, on Friday, Wallace discussed Barr’s controversial interview with Bill Hemmer, echoing a Democratic talking point and suggesting that the attorney general is “advocating” Trump’s “point of view.” Wallace reminded the viewers that Trump has long complained about not having a loyal attorney general, at least according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, opining that he appears to have finally found one in William Barr.

“The attorney general seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president, rather than the attorney general, talking about his motives, his emotions,” the host said.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace says Trump has a new fixer and it's Bill Barr: He "clearly is protecting" Trump https://t.co/FemkYaWwNo — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 17, 2019

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Barr’s statements were widely condemned, since the attorney general appeared to echo Trump, suggesting that the president’s 2016 campaign had been unlawfully spied on. In agreement with Trump, Barr also said that the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry need to be investigated.

Legal analyst Andrew Napolitano did not take aim at Barr, choosing to focus on Trump instead. As Newsweek reported, Napolitano accused the president of violating the supreme law of the country; according to the judge, Trump violated the Constitution’s separation of powers three time during the past week alone.

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano says Trump has violated the separation of powers three times in the last week alone. Napolitano says Trump has been "abandoning separation of powers Madison so carefully crafted," calls it a "very dangerous trend." https://t.co/GHv5HinkMA pic.twitter.com/90xoQEOWi4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 17, 2019

This was not the first time for Napolitano to rip into the president. Trump has taken notice of the criticism, slamming the legal analyst in late April. According to Slate, Trump claims that Napolitano became “very hostile” in retaliation for not being nominated to the Supreme Court.