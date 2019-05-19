Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Curves In A Swimsuit As She Soaks Up The Sun With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is sharing more photos from her beach getaway during the Kardashian/Jenner family’s girls’ trip getaway.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting photos on her Instagram page from her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. According to E! News, Khloe is spending time with her sisters Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, According to her snapshots, Khloe’s best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq also joined the vacation. In her latest post, Khloe is posted with her daughter True Thompson as the Haqq twins sandwich her. Khloe is showing off her toned body in a white and gold swimsuit and new braids as her and True smile at each other. In her caption, Khloe said she wants to continue the “bomb” memories with BFFs and baby girl. The photo was shared with the Good American CEO’s 93.5 million followers and received more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments.

“I love this photo especially the look between Khloe and True,” one follower said.

“Love this. True is going to have so many good memories with many smiles,” another follower chimed.

The Revenge Body host also shared a photo of her, True, and Malika playing in the sand on Saturday. On Friday, May 17, Khloe opted to give True her own post, referring to her as her “water baby.” In another photo, Khloe is soaking up the sun alone, as she poses in the blue ocean with sunglasses and showing off her figure. E! reports that Kourtney also posted a photo of her and Khloe on her Instagram page. In the photo, the two sisters are recreating a promotional image from their popular spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, where they are both posing on a yacht.

“They’re Sisters Not Saints,” Kourtney captioned, mimicking the show’s tagline.

The Kocktails With Khloe alum warned her fans in advance that they can expect plenty of vacation photos from the girls’ trip. Khloe’s getaway comes days after the pieces of her interview on podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser began to surface. Us Weekly reports that during the interview, Khloe discusses her split from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, which occurred following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“[Our split] does f–king suck. It does,” she admitted. “Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. And so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power.”

She also said that while True isn’t aware of what’s happening between her parents, but “feels energy,” which is why the entrepreneur is reportedly keeping things cordial with her NBA player ex.