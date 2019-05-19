British Model Rhian Sugden Strips Down To Her Underwear In Latest Instagram Post

British model Rhian Sugden is very popular in Britain and abroad for her curvaceous figure and sense of style. And whenever she posts her raunchy pictures on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, they become an instant hit among her legions of ardent admirers.

Saturday, May 18, was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram account and posted a sultry snap – one that featured her donning tiny black underwear that she teamed with a revealing, black mesh bra. The provocative lingerie set allowed Rhian to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, as well as her small waist and sexy legs. It was a move that set pulses immediately racing.

To strike a pose, the model could be seen standing next to her bed. She looked straight into the camera and flashed an ear-to-ear smile that melted many hearts.

In terms of her aesthetics, Rhian wore minimal makeup and let her blond tresses down. Finally, she accessorized with a very delicate gold pendant to keep it simple, yet elegantly sexy.

According to the caption, the lingerie set was from the U.K.-based lingerie designer, Ann Summers, while the geotag showed Manchester as the location of the picture.

The sultry snap garnered more than 9,000 likes and close to a hundred comments within two hours of having been posted.

Commenting on the photo, one fan said that it’s one of his favorite photos and that Rhian looks absolutely gorgeous, while another commented that the only phrase that could justly describe the model is “sensational beauty.” Another follower posted lots of kiss emojis on the picture and called the snap “flawless.”

Prior to posting the picture, Rhian treated her fans to yet another lingerie snap wherein she could be seen lying on a bed, wearing a very sexy and suggestive set of lingerie that immediately titillated the viewers. Rhian not only flaunted her famous cleavage, but also put her pert derriere on full display as she looked toward the ceiling and smiled to pose for the picture. She let her tresses down and wore little-to-no makeup in terms of her beauty looks.

The snap accrued 6,300-plus likes and almost a hundred comments, as fans expressed their admiration for the sexy model in explicit terms. Other fans used hearts and kiss emojis to let Rhian know how much they love her.

Although the 32-year-old model seems to be doing quite well on social media, she recently revealed her heartbreak after discovering that she might never become a mother because she has the egg count of a 45-year-old at the age of 32, per The Sun.