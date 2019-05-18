Madonna Accused Of Singing Off Key During Eurovision Song Contest Performance

Yesterday, The Inquisitr announced the news that Madonna would be performing at Eurovision, despite there being rumors that she wouldn’t be.

Eurovision tweeted on their official Twitter account the exciting news.

“Madonna confirmed at #Eurovision final klaxon,” they posted with a sassy gif of the Queen of Pop strutting on a stage.

A lot of fans were delighted to hear that she would be performing after there was a lot of speculation that she wasn’t going to be apart of the final. However, some fans and activists weren’t happy about the news. They wanted the “Get Together” entertainer to join the artists who have protested against Israel’s treatment of its Palestinian neighbors.

Madonna responded to the backlash and tried to convince everyone that she wouldn’t stop performing just to suit someone’s political agenda.

“I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be,” she stated.

“I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace,” she continued.

When it actually came down to performing on the night, she sang two songs. Her iconic single, “Like A Prayer” and her latest release, “Future” featuring rapper, Quavo. It wasn’t confirmed if Quavo was going to appear at the event originally, but in the end, he did.

Without a surprise, a lot of people had something to say about the queen of pop’s performance. Unfortunately, mostly negative as she was accused of singing off key and out of tune by those on Twitter.

Good grief! Madonna is so off key it's making my ears bleed. #Eurovision — Bríd Curran (@Wholeswell) May 18, 2019

Any fan of Madonna sticking up for her right now, have a word with yourself. I've loved her for years, have seen her live twice but that performance tonight was embarrassing. So out of tune and lacklustre. What was going on?! #madonna #eurovision — Melanie (@_mels13) May 18, 2019

It was said previously that her performance was going to be political. Despite the negative attention it got on social media about her vocals, the political statement didn’t get left unnoticed.

Shoutout Madonna for the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/pAVO8E75f3 — adam sennitt (@adamsennitt) May 18, 2019

Madonna just used the biggest platform she has ever had, despite the biggest restrictions she’s had, to highlight the atrocities in Palestine and the need for Israelis and Palestinians to find a way to coexist to the biggest audience she has ever had. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/WUCoVD3zDH — A???? (@husseybyname) May 18, 2019

Let’s not focus on Madonna’s sub-par vocal but instead look at her mic-drop political statement against the treatment of Palestine by the host country who just paid her millions of dollars to perform in their Eurovision internal. #madonna #eurovision #freepalestine pic.twitter.com/AEwLrljE9J — Rosie Coleman (@RosemaryColeman) May 18, 2019

Next month, she will release her fourteenth studio album, Madame X. The record will be released via Interscope Records and will contain collaborations with Maluma, Swae Lee, Anitta, and Quavo. To support the record, she will embark on a world tour. Recently, The Inquisitr noted that it will be a more intimate show for the star who is used to performing in arenas and stadiums. This time, she is playing theaters.

Madonna remains one of the most successful music acts from the past four decades and continues to make an impact on pop culture, regardless of what anyone says.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.7 million followers and has been posting various images under her “Madame X” persona.