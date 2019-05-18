Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging, Revealing Gown For Steamy New Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders has never been shy about flaunting her incredible figure on social media, and just that in a steamy new Instagram snap that sent temperatures soaring.

The latest addition to the 27-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was shared on Saturday, May 18, and certainly did not disappoint. The post included a trio of sexy shots that captured Jasmine showing off her figure in a revealing Julien MacDonald dress that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in the shimmering black number that did way more showing than covering up. The garment’s plunging v neckline flashed an ample amount of cleavage as Jasmine posed for the camera, while two wide cutouts on both sides of the dress provided a glimpse of her flat midsection and washboard abs. The lower half of her ensemble was equally-as-risque and perfectly hugged the babe’s curvy booty, while a dangerous high side slit showed off her long, toned legs.

The social media sensation added a pair of strappy black heels to complete her jaw-dropping display. She wore her signature blonde locks tied behind her head in a sleek, low bun. The style kept her tresses out of her face, allowing her stunning makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara, light pink lip, and shimmering highlighter to shine.

Fans of the Golden Barbie went absolutely wild for the newest upload to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 18,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from Jasmine’s 3.4 million followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “flawless.”

“Stunning as always,” commented a third.

Others noted that they had cast their vote for the beauty to take the title of 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. Jasmine is one of eight other models up for the title, which will be awarded very soon as voting for the competition concluded on May 17. The beauty has been sharing a few sneak peeks at her spread in this year’s edition of the bikini clad publication to her Instagram, proving just why she is deserving of being named Rookie of the Year. Jasmine shared one shot from her feature in the magazine earlier this week in which she put her booty on display almost in its entirety in a pair of skimpy leather bikini bottoms that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.