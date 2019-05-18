Demi Rose Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Plunging Black Velvet Dress

Demi Rose Mawby set Instagram on fire with a sweltering boudoir photo on Saturday.

The curvaceous model is currently enjoying a lavish sun-kissed vacation in Tunisia, where she has spent the entire month of May and the last week of April. The Instagram sensation has been having a blast at The Residence Tunis luxury resort, soaking up the sun in skimpy bikinis and partying it up at nightclubs after sunset.

As per usual, the English beauty has been documenting her exotic getaway in skin-baring snaps – eagerly showing off her scanty beachwear and daring outfits on Instagram, to the delight of her legions of adoring fans. Earlier today, the 24-year-old stunner took to the popular social media platform to drop yet another sizzling vacation photo, and sent pulses racing and temperatures soaring in the process.

After putting her internet-famous booty on display in a fabulous black satin gown by Nothing-To-Wear on Thursday, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time, Demi showed off the rest of her bodacious assets in another revealing dress from the same label. For her latest Instagram photo share, the British model poured her bountiful curves in a tighter-than-skin black velvet frock, one boasting a low-cut sweetheart neckline that beautifully showcased her ample décolletage.

In classic Demi Rose style, the gorgeous model showed off some major cleavage in her curve-hugging attire. Posing in a sumptuous-looking room, with her back turned to a lavishly decorated gold mirror, Demi flaunted her hourglass figure in a very sultry display.

The brunette bombshell looked every inch the siren in the jaw-dropping black velvet gown – a mermaid-style dress that clung to every curve in sight, highlighting the sinuous contour of her shapely frame. Demi cut a very seductive figure in the opulent velvet dress; nearly spilling out of the plunging number, which could barely contain her buxom assets.

To showcase her head-turning outfit, the ravishing model posed for a pair of photos, both of which she was more than happy to share with her 9 million Instagram followers. In one of the pics, Demi is seen ruffling her hair as she lifts up both arms to put her busty curves front and center.

The second photo shows Demi in a similar pose. This time around, the Birmingham-born beauty has one hand up in the air playing with her luscious locks, while the other is gently grazing her voluptuous thigh. As she sways her left hip to the side to show off her slender waistline and sculpted frame, Demi looks directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, one that sent hearts aflutter, if the torrent of flattering comments posted by her fans is any indication.

Unsurprisingly, her provocative photos immediately caught the eye of her vast base of admirers. At the time of this writing, the pictures have been live for a little over an hour and have already garnered more than 68,000 likes in addition to 458 comments.

“Killing the game,” wrote one of her fans, adding a pair of clapping hands emojis to their comment.

“Unbelievably HOT!!!! FFS,” penned another, ending their message with a trio of heart eyes emojis.

One particularly ardent fan labeled Demi as “my ravishing queen” in a well-rounded message that began and ended with a crown emoji. Meanwhile, other Instagram users took to the comments section to declare their feelings for the smoking-hot model.

“Falling in love with you!!!,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emojis.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the whole world,” remarked another person, adding a rose emoji – possibly a nod to Demi Rose’s name – and a heart emoji into the mix.

This is not the first time that Demi has modeled a stunning Nothing-To-Wear dress during her Tunisian getaway. Last week, the dark-haired beauty went braless in an eye-popping yellow lace dress, an incredible backless design that put her curvy posterior on full display.

The same dress was featured in a sizzling photo shared to Instagram by the fashion label. The pic gave a more detailed view of what the stunning frilled frock looked like from the front, showing a braless Demi Rose and a heavy dose of cleavage.