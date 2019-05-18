Brazilian Model Claudia Alende Flaunts Cleavage In A Low-Neck Top And Poses With Her Kitten

Brazilian model and singer Claudia Alende, who is celebrated on social media for her striking resemblance with Hollywood actress Megan Fox, took to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 18, and amazed her 9.7 million admirers by posting an eye-popping image of herself.

In the risque snap, the 25-year-old hottie was featured holding her kitten while puckering her lips to pose for the up-close shot. Claudia donned a low-neck, neon-yellow top through which she exposed an ample amount of cleavage — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans drooled over her sexiness and showered her with compliments.

The picture became an instant hit, amassing more than 110,000 likes and close to 700 comments within just four hours of having been posted.

In terms of her aesthetics, Claudia let her silky, raven-colored tresses down and wore a full face of makeup comprised of a nude-colored lipstick, pink blusher, and lots of eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful, green eyes. She accessorized with some gold pendants that drew viewers’ attention towards her never-ending cleavage.

In the caption of the picture, the model introduced her kitten, Sophie — a golden-colored Scottish fold breed with blue eyes. The geotag showed that the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Commenting on the risque snap, some fans jokingly wrote that Claudia resembles her kitten, while others were of the view that Claudia is looking “extremely hot,” “stunning” and “incredibly beautiful and sexy.”

Prior to posting the picture, Claudia astonished her fans with a video wherein she could be seen gulping down 10 burgers. The video was filmed while Claudia — who models for the Los Angeles-based burger outlet, Burger Babes — partook in a burger-eating competition for which she also won an award for setting a record.

In the video, the model could be seen donning a black front-tie top through which she revealed some serious cleavage. She wore a full face of makeup and painted her nails yellow to add to her overall sexy getup.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the video racked up more than 265,000 views and 500-plus comments wherein fans and followers expressed their surprise, writing that they can’t believe how Claudia could eat burgers yet maintain such a perfect figure.

But that’s not a secret at all, as the model told Women Fitness in an interview that she performs strenuous physical activity every day to stay in shape.

“I go hiking 4-5 times a week, and to the gym 2-3 times a week,” she told the outlet, adding that she indulges a lot when it comes to her breakfast, but eats healthy for the rest of the day.