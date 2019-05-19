Olivia Culpo Puts Deep Cleavage On Display In Sexy Catsuit On Instagram

Olivia poured into a green leather catsuit for her latest Instagram photo share.

Olivia Culpo channeled her inner femme fatale in her latest Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model swathed her internet-famous curves in leather for a sweltering shot, flaunting her statuesque figure in a daring catsuit.

Still riding the thrill of her torrid appearance in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue – in which she posed completely topless, wearing nothing but a nude string bikini and a giant python coiled around her hips, as previously reported by The Inquisitr – Olivia has been sharing a copious number of SI-related posts for the past two weeks.

For her latest photo share, the Rhode Island-born beauty chose to showcase the sizzling outfit she paraded at the highly-publicized Sports Illustrated bash, held on May 10 at the Ice Palace Film Studios in celebration of the launch of this year’s swimsuit issue. As many of her fans will remember, Olivia rocked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping green leather catsuit, one that put all of her assets on full display.

Earlier today, the former Miss Universe winner took to Instagram to share a previously unseen photo of her eye-popping outfit – a collage of two pictures that showcases Olivia’s look from head to toe, glitzy accessories included.

Although this isn’t the first time that Olivia’s 4 million Instagram followers have seen this particular look – the model shared a close-up photo of her leather catsuit on Thursday – the new pic shows the spectacular one-piece from a very different perspective.

If her previous photo was closely cropped to her bust to put her buxom curves front and center, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time, today’s sexy snap is the first one that she has posted in which her outfit can be admired in its entirety.

Olivia looked every inch the siren in the tighter-than-skin catsuit as she proudly showed off her hourglass frame in the sleeveless number. While the new double snap also showcased a generous amount of cleavage, the photo collage unveiled that the form-fitting outfit did a fantastic job at highlighting all of Olivia’s best features.

The curve-hugging one-piece beautifully accentuated her slender waistline, drawing even further attention to her busty assets and sculpted hips. At the same time, the model flaunted her long, lean legs in the green leather catsuit, teasing her chiseled pins through the skin-tight attire.

Olivia paired her head-turning outfit with white snakeskin pumps. She topped off her look with a stylish brown snakeskin purse and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

As expected, the new photo was very well received by Olivia’s massive Instagram following, garnering more than 27,000 likes within two hours of having been posted. In addition, nearly 130 of her fans took to the comments section to gush over the model’s beauty.

One fan simply wrote, “Wow,” trailed by a very long string of flattering emojis.

“You’re so beautiful!” penned another, ending their message with four heart eyes emojis.

“How are you so perfect,” asked a third Instagram user.

“Straight up superhero look,” quipped a fourth person, clearly digging the stunning leather catsuit.