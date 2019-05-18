Brad Pitt Will Reportedly Be More Private In His Next Relationship, As He Explores Officially Being Single

Brad Pitt is officially back on the market and doesn’t plan on sharing his dating life with the public moving forward.

The Troy actor is reportedly prioritizing his privacy since his divorce from Angelina Jolie is officially finalized, per Hollywood Life. A source reportedly told the outlet that the split from the Maleficent star was “brutal,” and was hard for him to get over the entire process. The source continues to say that because the couple’s relationship was so public, he has to protect himself from sharing too much of his private life with the world.

“He’s in a great place now but he’s realized how much he values his privacy, he just doesn’t feel the need to put it all out there,” the source said.

News of Jolie and Pitt’s separation began to circulate in 2016 after they were married in 2014. The couple shares six children together: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Vivienne, 10, Knox, 10, and Shiloh, 12. During their relationship, which began in 2005, the outlet reports that Jolie worked to ensure that the lives of their children were as private as possible. Pitt reportedly plans to continue the same theme now that he is a single parent and is reportedly upset that his ex is sharing her children with the world more.

“He feels that the less that’s out there (in the media) about his private life, or about them, the better. Nothing is more important to him than his kids and what he feels is best for them,” a source said. “Brad is saddened that his ex constantly trots the kids out in public to make it look like she is an amazing mother.”

Pitt’s 11-year relationship with the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star is only his most recent famous relationship. Prior to connecting with Jolie when they worked together on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000-2005. According to Pop Sugar, the Fight Club actor has also been romantically linked to actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Robin Givens, and Christina Applegate. The actor also had a lengthy romance with Juliette Lewis before he shot to fame. The outlet reports that the Too Young To Die actress dated Pitt when she was a teenager and still has positive things to say about him.

“It’s a lifetime away,” Lewis said. “I was in my high-school years and it was a wonderful, loving relationship with a fun, smart guy.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jolie is also planning to move on as well. The Salt actress dropped Pitt’s last name and is reportedly seeking out billionaires for boyfriends.