Halle Berry Reveals Which One Of Her Movies She Knew Would Flop

Even stars like Halle Berry aren’t enough to save some movies, and the actress recently revealed the project that she knew was doomed to fail from the start. Fox News reports that she confessed the film on The Late Late Show with James Corden during a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

Berry was forced to choose between eating something gross or answering a question from Cordon. And when the television host asked the 52-year-old actress if she was ever involved with a movie she knew would flop, she gave her honest answer: the 1996 film The Rich Man’s Wife.

“I’m sorry everybody who worked on this movie but I kind of knew it wasn’t going to be the greatest cinematic experience for the people.”

“You go into these movies always with the best intention,” she continued.

“But then sometimes you get on the set and then you realize, ‘What was I, high when I agreed to do this?'”

The Rich Man’s Wife follows Berry as Josie Potenza, who is suspected of murder following the death of her husband, a wealthy film producer named Tony Potenza (Christopher McDonald). The movie was a commercial and critical failure, grossing about $8.5 million to date and earning just 14 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Conversely, Berry recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which Forbes reports earned a whopping $5.9 million from Thursday previews alone.

As The Inquisitr reported, the X-Men actress revealed in an interview that she crammed three years of martial arts training into six months to play the character of Sofia, who is an assassin friend of Keanu Reeves’ Wick.

“You can’t normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work.”

Berry’s training involved kickboxing, Muay Thai, boxing, strength training, and conditioning. Her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, revealed that he has “never met anybody that works harder and trains harder.”

Back in April, Berry revealed that the training for John Wick was so intense that she broke three ribs during filming. At first, she continued to work out of fear that Chad Stahelski would replace her, but he ended up being sympathetic and pushing production back to give her time to heal.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hit theaters on May 17 and currently has 88 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie stars Berry, Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Robin Lord Taylor, and Asia Kate Dillion.