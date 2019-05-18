Khloe Kardashian Focused On Maintaining Positive Energy For The Sake Of Her Daughter True

Regardless of what she might be going through with her daughter's father, Khloe Kardashian wants only positive energy around True Thompson.

The past couple of years have been a roller coaster of emotions for Khloe Kardashian with a lot of peaks and valleys. She experienced the overwhelming joy of finding out that she was pregnant with NBA player Tristan Thompson’s baby after years of thinking she might not ever be able to conceive on her own. However, just days before she gave birth, it was revealed that Thompson had been cheating on her. Despite the public’s condemnation of Thompson, Kardashian worked on fixing their relationship for their daughter True, who is now 1-year-old. Even after working hard to gain back a relationship of trust, Kardashian was betrayed yet again by Thompson. This time he cheated with none other than Jordyn Woods, one of Kardashian’s closest girl friends. After enduring a very public cheating scandal and all the drama to go along with it, Kardashian is focused on positive vibes only for True, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Kardashian has been posting uplifting quotes to her social media profiles on an almost every day basis. The quotes typically focus on positive energy, love, loyalty and empowerment. We’ve definitely seen a new version of the reality star in recent months, as she has maintained her focus primarily on family and has even responded to hate messages with kind words.

Kardashian ended things romantically with Thompson after the second cheating scandal but she hasn’t totally cut him out of her life. In a recent podcast, she spoke candidly about what it is like to co-parent with someone who hurt her so badly. She explained that she does everything she can to keep things respectful and amicable between the two of them for the sake of True. She believes that while her daughter might not understand what’s going on, she is certainly able to feel when situations are tense between her parents.

“It does f**ing suck. There’s moments, because our personal emotions are still in there, and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. Those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power to not even bring… True is like a year and a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me, she does know. She feels energy, and I’m a big believer of that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian for some people.”