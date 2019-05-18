British Model Megan Williams Flashes The Flesh In Latest Instagram Update

British model Megan Williams has proved time and again that she puts in a lot of effort in maintaining her insane bikini body. After all, she models for Victoria’s Secret and being associated with the lingerie giant means one has to work out like Olympians to maintain the perfect physique.

The stunner recently took to her Instagram account and treated her legions of followers to a new sultry snap wherein she is featured donning a very revealing swimsuit that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

The plunging neckline of her orangish-red swimsuit put her bare chest and cleavage on full display, while the high-cut design of the garment allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs.

To keep it glamorous, she applied a little makeup and tied her hair into a sleek bun, while she accessorized with a silver watch, a gold pendant and matching stud earrings.

Megan posed while leaning against the railing of a wooden dock while a beautiful lake could be seen in the backdrop. In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured in Iceland, where Megan was recently enjoying a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Vince Dickson.

In the caption, she wrote that after enjoying the beauty and tranquility of Iceland, she is heading back to her home in New York.

Within two hours of going live, and as of this writing, the pic was favorited more than 10,000 times and garnered close to a hundred comments wherein fans praised the 25-year-old model for her sexiness.

Prior to posting the said picture, Megan also treated her fans to the view of her pert derriere by turning her back towards the camera while being partially submerged in the lake. Per the geotag, the picture was captured at The Golden Circle — a tourist route in southern Iceland that contains a lot of tours and travel-related activities for visitors.

Loading...

She also posted a video of the location where her camera beautifully captured the exploding geyser at Arnessysla. The video garnered more than 10,000 views shortly after having been posted and fans also expressed their desire to visit the breathtakingly-beautiful Scandinavian country.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Megan revealed that she is a big travel enthusiast. When asked about her most desired travel destination that she is dying to splurge on, she said that she would love to go on a trip to Iceland to explore the beautiful country — a dream that she finally realized together with the love of her life.