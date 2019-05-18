WWE’s Lana Puts On Wildly Busty Display, Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Tiny Tank Top

As famous for her in-ring abilities as for her natural, stunning beauty, WWE talent Lana — real name Catherine Joy Perry — has become something of an Instagram sensation of the course of the past few years, with her fame and following only growing as time goes on. In fact, Lana currently boasts an impressive Instagram following comprised of 3.3 million individual users and counting. Now, in a recent share, she’s giving these fans and followers something to talk about, setting hearts aflutter and imaginations alight in the process.

In these particular images — a set of three pictures, the first two seeming to be selfies — Lana lets it all hang out in a barely there yellow tank top and a pair of loose black athletic pants.

The cover image is a close-up photo of the blond bombshell, taken from above to showcase her deep cleavage and pretty face. A colorful bandanna winds its way about her brow, constraining her locks into a severely straight style. The skimpy fabric of her tank top gives way to an expanse of skin both above and below, her flawless decolletage and muscular midriff being emphasized.

As usual, Lana’s makeup look is on point. Her dark eyes are framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly shaped brows. A bit of foundation and concealer work to smooth her already fair complexion, and her plump lips are painted a pretty nude shade.

The other two images included see Lana sporting the same outfit, adopting various poses to best show off her athletic, yet feminine physique.

Giving a shoutout to red-hot style label Fashion Nova in her brief caption, Lana was clearly content to let her looks — and her body — do the talking. If her fans minded her brevity, they didn’t seem to show it, quickly taking to the post to lavish over 100,000 likes and 800-plus comments on it.

“YASSSS [sic] LANA IS NUMBER ONE *twerks*,” one enthusiastic fan gushed in all caps, adding a large heart emoji to the end of their post for further emphasis.

“Love you lana nice bra,” a second supporter quipped, speaking plainly for all to see.

“Who is more ravishing than you? Nobody,” a third admirer remarked, answering their own question and then adding a flame emoji.

Lana and her husband, fellow WWE talent Rusev, have made headlines most recently for sounding off about the state of the company, per The Daily Express. Indicating that many members of the WWE roster feel undervalued, Lana made remarks suggesting that she and her husband had not been given the title shots that they deserve. Agree or disagree, it doesn’t look like Lana — nor Rusev — is going anywhere else any time soon.