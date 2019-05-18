‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Baby Layne Has Reached A New Milestone

It’s hard to believe that Chelsea Houska’s baby girl is already 8-months-old, but the little girl who shares a birthday with Chelsea is and she just reached a big baby milestone. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal that her breastfeeding baby now has teeth!

“It’s all fun and games until your nursing baby gets a tooth”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans had the opportunity to follow Chelsea through the last few months of her pregnancy. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, moved to a new home in a quiet area where they could raise their kids. Fans also watched as Chelsea and Cole prepared to welcome their baby girl who was born on Chelsea’s birthday.

Chelsea and Cole married in a small ceremony back in 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s son, Watson. While the wedding was small and sweet, the couple celebrated a year later with a larger ceremony attended by more of their family and friends.

The mom of three has been open about sharing her life on social media. She often updates her fans with photos of her sweet kids. Recently, her husband Cole shared a sweet post of his wife in honor of Mother’s Day according to The Inquisitr.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife @chelseahouska. Thank You for always being the most amazing mother to our sweet kiddos! There will never be enough words to express how amazing you are and how much we all love you!”

Along with the sweet words, Cole also shared a photo to Instagram showing Chelsea sitting at a dinner table. However, fans noticed something different about Chelsea in the photo. The reality show star, who normally sports long extensions, was showing off a shorter look. Chelsea rocks the shorter hair and looks absolutely stunning.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on MTV for nearly a decade. She was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her eldest daughter. The relationship with her daughter’s father did not work out and she eventually met and married Cole and their life continues to be chronicled on Teen Mom 2.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently ended and the reunion special will air on MTV Monday night. Chelsea and Cole traveled to New York City to film their segments for the show and fans can tune in to catch up with them.