Lamar Odom Says He Misses Rob Kardashian ‘A Lot’, Wants To Get Reacquainted With Entire Family

Although they have been divorced for several years, Lamar Odom says he misses being a part of Khloe Kardashian’s family.

In his memoir, Darkness to Light, the former Los Angeles Lakers player talks about how his past drug abuse affected his marriage to the Good American CEO, and eventually caused a divide between him and the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan. In an excerpt from People, Odom admits that one member of the famous family he misses the most is his ex-brother-in-law Rob. Fans of Odom’s hit E! show with his ex-wife, Khloe and Lamar, recall that Odom and Rob shared a special bond with one another. Odom said that one of the regrets he has is disappointing Rob as he took a step back from Khloe’s entire family.

“It’s too bad that when you’re in a relationship with someone that doesn’t go the way you want it to go, that all the relationships get hurt by it,” Odom tells the outlet in an exclusive interview.

“I miss Rob a lot. Rob will be my brother always. I miss that family, and I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.”

Rob admitted in 2015 that he felt “abandoned” by Odom after he and his sister divorced in 2013. However, he did reach out in support of the former NBA star when he was hospitalized in Nevada following a drug overdose. The Rob & Chyna alum expressed that he wanted Odom to be “happy” and “healthy” following his recovery.

Following the support from the Kardashian/Jenner family in 2015, Odom has been seemingly walking his own path as he focuses on his sobriety. The Inquisitr previously shared that last summer, the Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year made his return back to basketball and has seemingly been staying clean.

Since their relationship has shifted, Rob has seen changes in his own life. The Arthur George designer was in a highly-publicized relationship with model and beauty CEO Blac Chyna. The two share one daughter together, Dream, 2, but they split shortly after her birth. Following their split, the two went through major legal battles with each other. One of the former couple’s ongoing court battles includes custody over their daughter. The Inquisitr previously reported that last year, Rob was ordered to pay Chyna $20,000 in monthly child support payments. However, a judge ordered earlier this year that the two are both financially responsible for their daughter’s overall childcare.

