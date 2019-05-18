Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Insane Body, Puts Booty On Display In Sexy Instagram Video

Danielle showed off her assets in a pink crop top and biker shorts as she was filmed dancing at EDC on Friday night.

Danielle Knudson is living it up at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas.

The Canadian lingerie model spent Friday night partying hard at the Marquee Skydeck, where she strutted her stuff to the hypnotic beat of electronic music. On Saturday, the blonde bombshell took to her Instagram page to give fans a taste of the experience in a sizzling post that left many of her social media followers wanting more.

Earlier today, Danielle treated her sizeable Instagram following to a sexy new video filmed during the first night of EDC. The gorgeous model appeared to be having a blast at the dance music festival. Rocking a flamboyant, vibrant pink wig and curve-hugging yoga attire, she proudly showcased her statuesque figure in the short clip, spreading cheer all over Instagram with her infectious smile.

Danielle was a vision in pink on her first night of EDC. Instead of her usual honey-blond tresses, the 29-year-old stunner wore a spectacular wig in an eye-catching fuchsia color.

In keeping with the pink theme, she slipped into a pair of bubblegum pink biker shorts, which she teamed up with a matching crop top. The stunning lingerie model showed off her insane body in the curve-clinging outfit – a stylish ensemble by Alo Yoga, according to the tag on her Instagram post – baring her midriff to expose her tiny waist and incredibly toned abdomen.

Danielle put her killer abs on full display in the tiny crop top – a long-sleeved number boasting chic mesh detailing along the length of the sleeves. At the same time, she flaunted her chiseled thighs in the form-fitting biker shorts, giving fans an eyeful of her sculpted hips.

At one point during the video, Danielle even performed a pirouette to better showcase her dreamy body. Throwing her arms up in the air in an exuberant gesture, the model turned around to put her pert derriere on display, then faced the camera yet again with a beaming smile on her face.

Danielle topped off her festival look with a tiny clear backpack adorned with neon green detailing. The lingerie model flaunted her envy-inducing physique in her casual attire, proving that she can look as fabulous in biker shorts as she does when she’s all dolled up for a glam photo shoot.

Her latest video comes just two days after Danielle sent temperatures soaring with a sweltering lingerie pic in which she put her ample cleavage front and center. Photographed in a barely-there white bra, the model tugged on the skimpy garment to offer a better view of her shapely décolletage.