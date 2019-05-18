American Model Chantel Jeffries Wows Her 4.3 Million Fans With New Glamorous Pic

American model Chantel Jeffries is popular for her bikini pics on Instagram, and the model-turned-music-maker makes sure to post several eye-popping pics of herself on the photo-sharing website every week.

Following her picture-posting ritual, she recently took to her page and treated her 4.3 million admirers to a new elegant snap which made everyone stop in their tracks.

In the snap, which was captured during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Chantel was featured wearing a stunning white gown that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure.

The tight lace ensemble with its low neckline not only allowed the model to bust out of the outfit and show off her cleavage, but its thigh-high slit also put her well-toned thighs on full display.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of Chantel’s snaps, she posted not one or two but four pics from the event and struck different poses to provide a complete view of her gorgeous outfit.

In terms of her aesthetics, Chantel wore a full face of makeup comprised of nude shade lip gloss, silver eye shadow, and some pink blusher and lots of eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her beautiful eyes. Her overall makeover was subtle to complement her white attire. She opted for an accessory-free look and let her brunette tresses down to exude style and glamour.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture gained significant traction, amassing more than 412,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model’s sexy body as well as her stunning sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Chantel is an extremely beautiful woman, while another one said that she is the definition of perfection. Some of her fans got super excited because Chantel read the comments and even replied to some of them.

Others, per usual, showered her with various compliments, including “extremely sexy,” “the goddess of beauty,” and “breathtakingly gorgeous,” while the remaining fans posted plenty of emojis on the pic to express their admiration for the model.

Per an article by Billboard, when Chantel kick-started her career as a model, she never thought of becoming a club-hopping DJ but joined the music industry accidentally after her personal SoundCloud playlists gained traction and she started receiving offers by different clubs. Regarding her experience, she said the following.