Viral Video Shows Arnold Schwarzenegger Barely Budge After Taking Flying Kick To The Back At Event

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be 71, but he can still take a hit like a true action star, as a new viral video shows.

A video has surfaced from Schwarzenegger’s visit to South Africa showing the movie star and former politician taking pictures and mingling with participants at a fitness event when a man took a running start and gave Schwarzenegger a flying kick to the back. Though the man came flying into the frame with considerable speed, the kick seemed to barely move Schwarzenegger, who remained on his feet after the kick.

As the Sandton Chronicle reported, Schwarzenegger was following a jump-rope competition at the time of the strange attack, watching a group of children skipping and filming some of the action on his cell phone. The man who attacked Arnold was quickly grabbed by his security team and pulled away from the scene.

After the attack, Arnold took to Twitter to let followers know that he was all right. Even though the man came running at full speed, Arnold said it felt like he was simply bumped by someone in the crowd.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” he wrote on Twitter. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

The video was making the rounds on social media, with many praising Arnold for still being so strong at age 71 that a flying kick attack could barely move him off his feet.

Imagine full speed drop kicking an unsuspecting 71 year old in the back and it doesn’t even knock him down. @Schwarzenegger is a solid wall. pic.twitter.com/ykB1ccb9Yw — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 18, 2019

It was not immediately clear the reason for the attack, or what happened to the man who delivered the kick afterward.

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was apparently assaulted at an event in South Africa. https://t.co/hxkOxZICMz pic.twitter.com/8F58c8Vc02 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been doing plenty to stay in fantastic shape. As People magazine reported late last year, the former bodybuilder still hit the gym regularly but recently had to change things around due to his failing knees.

“Squatting and all those kind of like heavy leg exercises, I can’t do anymore,” he told Men’s Health. “My knees are shot. I have to protect my knees because I want to go skiing.”

Arnold said that modern exercise machines have allowed him to do a lot more to stay in great shape, which helps considering he has had a string of surgeries including ones to his shoulder, knee, and hip. That seemed to come in handy during his attack over the weekend.