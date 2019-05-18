‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, May 17: Katie Accepts Bill’s Proposal After He Refuses Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, May 16 features Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). They were waiting for news about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Brooke had informed them that Katie was testing to see whether Bill would remain faithful to her. She told them how Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had agreed to try and seduce Bill. If he resisted temptation, Katie would know that she could trust him.

Justin was shocked by Katie’s actions and wanted to go over to Bill’s house. However, Donna stopped him. Brooke was worried that Katie’s plan would backfire. After all, she had just rejected Bill’s proposal and he was feeling particularly vulnerable. All of them wanted Katie and Bill to reunite, but they weren’t sure if Katie was going about it the right way. The ladies wanted Justin’s input about how he thought Bill would react to Shauna’s advances. Justin opined that he knew that Bill was crazy about Katie but he could not vouch for the fact that his friend would resist Shauna. He said that Bill’s family was at stake.

Shauna invited Bill to bed, per She Knows Soaps. She reminisced about their past encounter between the sheets and thought that he was skilled at lovemaking. Bill then surprised Shauna by turning her down. He told her that at one point in his life, he would have taken her up on her offer. However, he said that he was in love with his ex-wife. Dollar Bill said that he wanted his family back. Downstairs, Katie smiled as she heard him refuse Shauna. She started to cry as she heard Bill profess his love for her.

Katie eavesdrops as Shauna begins her seduction of Dollar Bill Spencer. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sxNE3fWb1o #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jE5eTFZQTC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 16, 2019

Shauna joined Katie downstairs and told her that she was lucky to have Bill. She left the house, leaving Katie to face Bill. When Bill came downstairs, he tried to explain Shauna’s presence. However, Katie kissed him. She told him that she wanted their family back and that she loved him. She accepted Bill’s proposal and said that she would marry him.

Us listening to Bill profess his love for Katie ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ISnQ1NZcdF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 16, 2019

Bill did not understand why she had changed her mind but he was glad that she had agreed to be his wife. He told her that he loved her so much and that he would spend the rest of his life earning her love. Bill and Katie kissed passionately after he welcomed her home.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.