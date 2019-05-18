Lamar Odom Opens Up About Using A Prosthetic Penis To Pass A Drug Test During The 2004 Olympics

Lamar Odom is getting candid about how his past drug use affected his career in his upcoming memoir.

The former NBA player and two-time champion’s book, Darkness to Light, discusses various aspects of his career, personal life and drug abuse. In one section of the memoir, Odom recalls a time where he used a prosthetic penis to pass a drug test during the 2004 Olympics, per an excerpt obtained by People.

While the new author said he is proud of being offered a spot on the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball team, he soon grew anxious about the fact that he knew he would fail a required drug test to move forward on the team. Odom said that once he got the call that a drug test administrator would be coming to test him in his Los Angeles home, he knew he had to get creative to pass the test.

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test,” he writes. “After an exhaustive search, we ordered a giant, rubber, black c— to arrive the next day.”

The Khloe and Lamar alum then writes that his trainer at the time was the one who gave him the urine for the test so he could get a negative result. He said once it was time to take the test, an NBA security official watched from two feet away as he squeezed out his trainer’s urine from the rubber penis.

“I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole,” Odom remembers.

Odom said that while he had no plans that the trick would actually work, the administrator did pass him to play for Team USA in 2004. He said the tester used a warm thermometer to “gauge” the urine and was satisfied enough to give him privileges to play for the team.

USA Today reports that at the time, Odom had been traded from the Miami Heat to the Los Angeles Lakers just a month before being chosen for the Olympics. He played in all eight games for Team USA, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Odom joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Tim Duncan for Team USA, which only won a Bronze medal that year.

Odom’s memoir also details how his drug use ruined the relationships around him, including his public marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Odom admitted that he was unfaithful during their marriage. Odom said when Kardashian discovered he cheated, he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” about his actions toward the reality star.

Though Odom has been focused on his sobriety since his drug overdose in 2015, he said he still finds himself struggling to stay clean.

“I’m still an addict,” he writes in his book. “I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”