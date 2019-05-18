Tomi Lahren Slams Alabama’s ‘Restrictive’ Abortion Law & Twitter Loses It

Known for being a conservative political commentator of Christian faith, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren took to her Twitter account two days ago to inform her 1.34 million followers that she is not supportive of Alabama’s new abortion law.

“I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!” Lahren penned on Twitter.

In just 48 hours, her very opinionated post blew up, as it accumulated 26,000 comments, 57,000 retweets, and just shy of 500,000 likes. Unsurprisingly, the very controversial topic Tomi decided to blast on her social media profile was met with very strong opinions on both sides of the argument.

One Twitter user jested they were a little shocked to be in a position where they agreed with anything that came out of the Fox Nation host’s mouth.

One Twitter user quoted Tomi’s about section of her profile and noted that not supporting Alabama’s law to ban abortions was “anti-Christian, anti-family, and anti-freedom.”

Lahren didn’t hesitate to fire back at the individual, pointing out that anyone who supported the new law was “kidding themselves” if they thought the ban would stop abortions from happening. Tomi also urged the individual to take their “moral superiority complex” somewhere else, as no one but God had the right to evaluate her Christian faith.

Tomi’s clapback tweet, which was also posted 48 hours ago, has accumulated over 5,000 comments, just shy of 10,000 retweets, and nearly 90,000 likes.

If you think banning abortion with no exception for rape or incest will stop women from terminating pregnancy, you’re not being honest with yourself. P.S. you’re not God so don’t you dare evaluate my Christian faith based on your moral superiority complex. https://t.co/TUbRPqudkm — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

Several of the top comments with the most reactions agreed that while they weren’t a huge fan of Lahren, they shared her issues with the abortion ban.

One Twitter user joked that it was only a matter of time before a politician’s daughter got pregnant too early in life and they quickly drove her to a clinic for an abortion despite playing a role in making abortions illegal.

A few hours ago, Lahren took to her Twitter account once more to clarify that “pro-choice” and “pro-abortion” were not the same thing.

The 26-year-old’s tweet contained a link to an opinion piece on Fox News where she elaborated on how fed up she was with the extremists on both sides of the argument.

Loading...

Like her other tweets, this one also quickly accumulated several comments with users stating how “shocked” they were to agree with anything Lahren had to say.

Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Slams Alabama Abortion Bill as 'Too Restrictive' https://t.co/7VvsFCoDxl — People (@people) May 18, 2019

As those who follow Tomi know, this isn’t the first time she’s been vocal about her support of female rights. Back in 2017, Lahren opened up about being “pro-choice” during an episode of The Voice.

She continued to explain that she believed in a “limited government” because she felt strongly that women should be in control of their own bodies.

According to People Magazine, her comments during the episode of The Voice caused a bit of a stir among other conservatives, who thought she was being hypocritical with her beliefs.