Bella Thorne Shows Off Cleavage In Black Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Former Disney star Bella Thorne turned up the heat on Instagram on Saturday when she posted a photo of herself rocking black lingerie. Bella donned a lacy black corset and matching panties that show off her figure. The Midnight Sun star posed in front of a mirror which reveals that she’s wearing a thong and her derriere is clearly on display. Based on the caption, it appears that the photo is a behind-the-scenes shot from her video with transgender model and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.

Bella’s fans gushed over the photo in the comments. One fan thanked her for not editing her photos to make them look perfect.

“You look even more stunning than you did in any of your photoshoots!” they wrote. “Thank you for not using Facetune or editing your pics and encouraging us to love ourselves for who we really are.”

According to The Daily Mail, the music video was for a song by Steve Aoki called “Do Not Disturb.” Bella directed the video and it includes allusions to American Horror Story, Barton Fink, and The Shining.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the video is pretty titillating and features lots of girl-on-girl action.

Bella has become known for being open about her sexual expression. She came out as a bisexual in 2016 in a very casual way, answering “yes” when a fan asked her about it on Twitter, Cosmopolitan reports. In 2018, she opened up about her bisexuality a little bit more and revealed that she never told her mom about it but “figured” that she was already aware.

On social media, fans showed her a lot of support for her decision to come out, but Bella has admitted that sharing the truth about her sexual orientation cost her some career opportunities.

“There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it,” she said in an interview with Gay Times, as reported by Cosmopolitan. “There was someone who, right after I came out, canceled my audition. It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay so I’m not going to hire you.'”

She also lamented the fact that she’s noticed a change in behavior toward her from people in the industry.

“But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you,” she said. “In this business, that behavior makes it all very obvious.”