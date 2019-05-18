Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Rocks World-Famous Thigh Gap, Cleavage In Nude Bra & Panties

One of the world’s most beautiful women — and iconic models — Australian stunner Natalie Roser rarely disappoints her broader audience. Whether she’s pictured in a beach bikini, a pair of skintight jeans or significantly less — the stunner from Down Under knows exactly how to set hearts aflutter and imaginations aflame. Boasting a rather sizable Instagram following of 1 million individuals and counting, it looks like Natalie has nowhere to go but up.

In her most recent share, the blonde bombshell can be seen striking a cheery yet sultry pose against a stark white background. Clad in nothing but a nude bra and panties set, Natalie leaves very little to the imagination. Her signature golden tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, swept back to frame her face in long, beach-babe waves. Her eyes are closed, but her broad smile imparts a sense of happiness and joy that is hard to match.

However, the focal points of interest within the photo are almost certainly centered around the model’s incredibly athletic figure. Her perky cleavage is showcased by the Bare and Rose bra she is wearing. Arms akimbo, her thumbs dig into her midriff, drawing attention to her flat stomach and shapely silhouette. A scanty pair of matching bikini briefs do their part to cover Natalie’s most intimate assets, also doing their part to emphasize the Australian model’s world-famous thigh gap.

In the brief caption attached to the image, Natalie thanks her fans for all of the birthday wishes — she turns 29 today — and gives a shoutout to her photographer and to her fashion line. As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Natalie recently launched her own body-positive lingerie line titled Rose and Bare. Despite having been posted mere moments ago, as of this writing, the Australian beauty’s most recent share has already accrued more than 2,300 likes in addition to nearly 100 comments, most of them largely complimentary.

“Happy birthday gorgeous!!!” one well-wisher gushed, adding a trio of heart emoji to their comment. Natalie took the time to respond to this fan, sending her thanks in return.

“Gorgeous so amazing & cute smile and happy Birthday,” a second supporter remarked, sprinkling various romantic emoji throughout their message.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer quipped, adding a single heart-eyed emoji.

No matter where in the world she is working — or what outfit she is modeling — it seems that Natalie Roser’s fans and followers simply can’t get enough of her. Her legions of admirers enjoy all of the sexy shares that she offers up on Instagram, and wait with bated breath to see what the former Maxim model might post next.