’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Gets Premiere Date

The TLC network is expanding its 90 Day Fiancé franchise with the addition of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which is set to air on June 3, according to a report from Men’s Health.

90 Day Fiancé typically focuses on Americans who have fallen in love with international partners and have started the K-1 visa process to bring their overseas partners to the United States. During the series, viewers are offered an inside look into the lives of the couples as they deal with the ups and downs of their relationships and navigate issues as they arise.

The network’s new series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, will offer viewers a similar experience but as the name suggests, there will be a twist. During the spinoff, viewers will get to know several American citizens who’ve decided to pack their bags and move overseas to be with the person they love.

“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will follow couples where the American is giving up everything and moving across the globe to be with the person they love,” the official description from TLC states.

“Racing against a ticking clock, these six Americans face the challenges of relocating internationally, overcoming major culture shocks, winning over soon-to-be foreign in-laws, and most importantly, trying to make it down the aisle. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off or be the biggest mistake ever?”

The network has already released the first official trailer for Season 1 and it’ll feature five new couples and one couple from the original 90 Day series, according to a report from People.

Jenny, 60, and Sumit, 30

While living in Palm Springs, California, Jenny was catfished by a man online. The catfish turned out to be Sumit, a man living in India. After admitting his mistake, Jenny forgave Sumit and traveled to India to meet him in person and take their relationship offline. Unfortunately for the lovebirds, Sumit’s parents refused to accept Jenny and she was forced to cut her visit short. The couple stayed in touch and Jenny later decided to move to India, leaving behind her family and friends, and hopes Sumit will marry her without his traditional Hindu family finding out.

Laura, 51, and Aladin, 29

This couple met on Facebook and talked for eight months before Florida resident, Laura, flew to Qatar to meet her beau Aladin. The couple soon got engaged and Laura is now preparing to step away from her life in America to be with the man she loves.

Tiffany, 27, and Ronald, 29

Tiffany met Ronald while visiting South Africa with a friend. The couple immediately hit it off and Ronald quickly proposed but neglected to tell his wife-to-be about his criminal past. Tiffany is now left to decide if she’s ready to uproot her life in America and move to South Africa with her 8-year-old son.

Paul, 35, and Karine, 22

Fans of the TLC franchise will remember Paul and Karine from their initial appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Paul hoped to move his Brazilian bride to the United States but after realizing he couldn’t afford Karine’s visa, he decided to move to Brazil to be with his wife and child.

Corey, 31, and Evelin, 26

Corey and Evelin have been together for four years and Corey is ready to take their relationship to the next level. However, Evelin refuses to live in the United States, so Corey decides he’ll pack his bags and move to Ecuador.

Deavan, 22, and Jihoon, 29

After meeting on a dating app, Jihoon traveled to Utah from South Korea to meet Deavan in person. The couple ended up getting pregnant during their first night together and now Deavan is hoping Jihoon will propose so she can move to South Korea with her 3-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and her unborn child.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air on TLC on June 3.