‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Crosses Her Legs, Flaunts Toned Thighs & World-Famous Cleavage

Having been popularly dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by The Sun and other media outlets, Anastasiya Kvitko has almost assuredly left her mark on the sphere of social media. Currently boasting a rather impressive 9.8 million Instagram followers, Anastasiya seems to have perfected an approach that leaves her fans always wanting a little bit more, satisfaction just beyond reach.

Now, in her most recent social media share, the brunette bombshell is setting hearts aflame and pulses racing. Clad in a smart-looking white dress — one bearing dark pinstripes which offer an elegant sensibility to the ensemble — it’s clear that the model and influencer is taking a turn away from her usual bikini snapshots.

In this image, Anastasiya sits, legs crossed, on a simple chair. The pose allows her toned thighs, curvaceous hips, and slender waistline to take center stage, leaving very little to the imagination. Her right hand is propped up against the back of the chair to support her head, while the other rests lightly upon her bare thigh, her fingernails painted a pretty rose shade.

A plunging neckline incorporated into the design of her luxurious dress does a great deal to showcase Anastasiya’s world-famous cleavage, also exposing her fair skin and flawless decolletage. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, spilling in soft waves about her neck, shoulders, and bust. The model’s makeup look is on point, beautiful eyes framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly shaped brows. Her plump pout is emphasized by a nude lipstick.

In the very brief caption afforded to the image, Anastasiya Kvitko gives a shoutout to her photographer as well as to her promotional partners responsible for the dress she is wearing. Despite the brevity of her message, her fans seemed to adore the sun-drenched snapshot, lavishing more than 25,000 likes and 490-plus comments on the share in very short order.

“Now this is the most beautiful picture of you,” one fan enthused, adding a solid heart emoji to the tail end of the comment.

“Can i have your body?” a second supporter asked, capping off the request with a pair of gloomy emoji.

“Anastasiya is prettybigthings [sic], not little,” a third follower comically quipped, likely referring to the model’s famous assets.

Known the world over for her incomparable curves and extremely feminine physique, Anastasiya Kvitko’s fans can never seem to get enough her. Despite comparisons to Kim Kardashian, the Russian model appears to be well on the way to making a name for herself on Instagram, and beyond.