Guy Fieri’s Wife Lori Misses His ‘Whole Clean Look’

There was a time when Fieri didn't have frosted blonde tips, and his wife misses it.

Like how Ariana Grande is known for her tight ponytail on top of her head, Guy Fieri’s frosted bleach blonde spiked tips with a dark brown foundation, paired with his goatee, have become his iconic look.

According to this week’s issue of People Magazine, Guy’s wife Lori revealed there was a time where he didn’t have the frosted tips or facial hair. With 24 years of marriage under their belt, the wife of the Food Network star admitted that her husband had more of a “clean” look when they first met back in 1992.

“When I first met him, he had no goatee,” Lori Fieri said. “He had dark hair. He wore a suit to work every day. Now I look at him and I’m like, ‘Where’s that man I married with the whole clean look?'”

Fieri told People his signature look was a happy accident after he gave his hairdressing friend, Christina Jones, the green light to do anything she wanted.

“I get done and I’m like, ‘You gonna wash that out, that shampoo?’ She goes, ‘No, that’s your hair color.’ I’m like, ‘My what!’ It was Friday night at like six o’clock. I had to be at the restaurant. I’m like, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah.’ So I put a ball cap on and walked to the restaurant,” he recalled.

There was a time where the color in Guy’s hair was “temporary” and “seasonal,” Lori continued to explain to People. He would make it red and blonde during the summer months and then he would change it back to blonde and brown. While his wife acknowledged that the hair style was “really fun” for a while, she can’t help but “tease” him because she wants a “little change.”

Regardless of how Lori feels about her husband’s hair and goatee, that doesn’t change how much she loves him.

“At the end of the day, I look at him and I still genuinely like him. Starting from the time we wake up in the morning, he pretty much has me laughing.”

As the host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy spends a lot of time on the road away from his wife and their two children, Hunter, 22, and Ryder, 13. As a result of this, the lovebirds enjoy to “hunker down at home” when he isn’t traveling and spend time together as a family. Some of their favorite family time hobbies include soaking up the sun while swimming in their pool and barbecuing.

With over a decade of appearances on the Food Network, Guy has accumulated a following of one million fans on Instagram and 3.26 million on Twitter. As such, it didn’t take long for many to share their own thoughts on the food fanatic’s iconic style.

One Twitter user jested that they just assumed he was single because of his hairstyle. A second Twitter user admitted to understanding his wife’s request for a change, as they thought the frosted tips were “hideous.”

His spicky hair has become a hit with his fans! It works don’t change it or switch back and forth if he can? — Barbara Dixon (@Badixon0406) May 17, 2019

Several other Twitter users noted that his hair was part of his charm and a lot of people probably wouldn’t recognize him if he changed it.