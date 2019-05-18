Tyga Was Previously Married To Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was once married to Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, Jordan Craig, making the Kardashian dating web even more complicated than ever to understand.

According to TMZ, court documents reveal that Tyga was married to Jordan Craig on September 6, 2010. However, the marriage wasn’t built to last and the couple filed for a divorce exactly one month after walking down the aisle.

Recently, fans have been noticing that Tyga’s been liking a lot of Jordan’s Instagram posts, which could be a hint that he’s trying to start something back up with her.

Craig is best known for being the mother of Tristan Thompson’s son, Prince, whom she gave birth to after the NBA star dumped her and began dating Kylie Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The outlet breaks down the family’s connected dating partners, revealing that Kylie previously dated Tyga, who has a son with Blac Chyna. Chyna later dated Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and had a daughter, Dream, with him.

Meanwhile, Tyga’s ex-wife, Jordan Craig, shares a son with Tristan Thompson, who also shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian.

Are you confused yet? The takeaway seems to be that all of the famous family’s dating connections run through Tyga.

Meanwhile, the outlet claims that Tristan may have gotten a bit annoyed by Tyga reaching out to Jordan on social media, and quickly posted a photo of himself with his and Jordan’s son, Prince, to his own account.

Hollywood Life reported earlier this week that Tristan wasn’t happy when he learned that Tyga had been trying to connect with Jordan on social media.

“Tristan is furious after he was told by a friend that Tyga was creeping on Jordan’s social media. Tristan considers Jordan to be family, and he doesn’t want Tyga to date her, slide into her DMs, use her, or break her heart,” an insider told the outlet.

“Tristan is protective of Jordan, just like he is with Khloe, even though he knows he has made big mistakes with both of exes,” the source added, revealing that although Thompson doesn’t know the rapper, he still wants him to stay away from his baby mama.

“He knows enough about him to feel like Tyga needs to back off,” the insider dished.

Tristan Thompson currently isn’t dating either of his baby mamas after he and Khloe Kardashian split back in February when he was accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, further complicating the family’s messy dating history.