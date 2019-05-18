Emily Ratajkowski Takes Her Top Off In Sizzling Instagram Photo

This week, Emily Ratajkowski brought Instagram to its knees with a suite of racy photos that showcased her statuesque figure in all of its naked glory. While the stunning Vogue model often poses in skimpy bikinis and lingerie to show off the daring designs from her Inamorata Woman beachwear and underwear line, her latest Instagram updates have been even more torrid than usual.

On Tuesday, Emily took off her clothes to pose for a sweltering Instagram shot that gave fans a good glimpse of her cleavage. Later that day, she sent temperatures soaring with a nude photo that put her pert derriere on display, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

On Thursday, the brunette bombshell set Instagram on fire by going fully nude in one of her most risqué photos yet. Barely censoring her busty assets with the palm of her hand, the 27-year-old stunner sent pulses racing by posing with a flower placed strategically between her legs.

However, the gorgeous model was not done baring it all for the camera. As soon as the weekend rolled around, Emily treated her 22.8 million Instagram followers to yet another skin-baring photo. This time around, the dark-haired beauty slipped out of her clothes for a sexy morning selfie, going topless in front of the lens.

For her latest photo share, Emily chose a phenomenal black-and-white snap that truly caught the eye with its flawless photographic composition. Posing in what was most likely the inside of her famously art-filled Los Angeles home, the American supermodel captivated her fans with the head-turning snap. Channeling her inner femme fatale, she bared her sculpted figure to take in the soft light of the morning – and got some viral attention in the process.

The raven-haired vixen cut a seductive figure in the alluring Instagram pic. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the pillowy-lipped model struck a sultry pose by looking directly into the camera as she slightly parted her naturally plump lips in a provocative way. Choosing to showcase her natural beauty, Emily went makeup-free in the spectacular snap to the delight of her vast base of admirers.

Although she didn’t expose any of her Internet-famous curves in this particular snapshot, Emily arrested attention with her burning, intense gaze. As expected, her efforts didn’t go unnoticed by her legions of fans, many of whom were very susceptible to Emily’s bewildering charm.

Her photo garnered close to 416,000 likes in addition to more than 1,000 comments. Emily’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to shower the model with compliments, labelling her as a “beauty queen” and a “goddess.”

“Perfectttttt,” wrote one fan.

“Wow amazing,” penned a second Instagram user.

While most of her fans chose to express their admiration with a heavy use of flattering emojis, one person proved to be more eloquent.

“Just mesmerizing beautyyy… @emrata,” read their comment, trailed by a fire emoji and two heart eyes emojis.

One particularly ardent fan saw it fit to take advantage of the moment and declare their feelings for Emily.

“I’m in love,” wrote the love-struck fan.

The feeling was echoed by another comment that conveyed the sentiment in a clearer manner.

“I love you,” read the message.