Model Ireland Baldwin Turns Heads While Going Braless In Scandalous Pink Crop Top

Ireland Baldwin has an amazing body and she’s definitely not afraid to show it off.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin already boasts an impressive following of 500,000-plus on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo that she posts on her account, she draws plenty of attention from her fans. In a recent shopping outing in Los Angeles, the blonde-haired beauty ditched the bra for a sexy yet casual look. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Baldwin shows off her flawless figure to onlookers.

The 23-year-old appeared to be makeup-free during her L.A. outing where she went to a number of different stores including makeup retailer Sephora. Ireland left very little to the imagination in a tiny pink crop top that showed off plenty of cleavage. Baldwin also decided to ditch the bra for the sexy look while flaunting her toned abs. The model paired her top with a pair of skinny jeans and a light-colored plaid shirt that she wore around her waist. Also on display were a wide array of tattoos on the bombshell’s left arm.

Ireland also posted a photo in the same outfit on her Instagram account. In the snapshot, the 23-year-old wears her long, blonde locks in a low ponytail and sips a beer at a bar. She puts her arm around boyfriend Corey Harper, who also looks casual in a white graphic t-shirt and a black and red plaid button-up. He’s all smiles as he rocks a black Portland Trail Blazers cap. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s already received plenty of attention with over 17,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments.

Some of Ireland’s fans responded to the caption of her photo, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she is.

“Awww!!! Cheers to good women receiving the RIGHT love,” one follower wrote.

“That shirt is amazing,” said a second Instagram user.

“A super beautiful sexy women like you… of course,” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

As many fans of the model know, Ireland suffered an eating disorder for many years and she’s been using her platform to share her story with fans. In an interview on The Today Show, Baldwin opened up about her past struggles, which were fueled by social media trolls who would comment on her imperfections. Now, Baldwin says she doesn’t read any of the comments from the haters and just lives her life.

“I am going to stop reading these comments and stop caring. I stopped altogether looking at articles and paparazzi photos. I used to be crazy about my double chin, or the bad angle of my butt. I’m not even going to look anymore. I owe it to myself,” she shared.

Cheers to Ireland for using her voice to help others who are struggling with similar issues.