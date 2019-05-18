Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Bathing Suit During ‘Girls Trip’

Khloe Kardashian is relaxing with her favorite girls. The reality star is currently on vacation with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, best friend Malika Haqq, daughter True and Kourt’s BFF Steph Shepherd.

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself and her bestie, Malika Haqq, as they pose in their bathing suits while playing on the beach with little True.

In the snapshot, Khloe is seen sporting a pink and white floral bathing suit, which showcases her ample cleavage and toned frame. The single mom has her baby girl, True, sitting on her lap as the one-year-old is covered in sand from her playtime.

Kardashian has her blonde hair braided back into cornrows and is sitting next to her gal pal, Malika. Haqq is also rocking a one-piece bathing suit in the picture.

Khloe’s BFF dons a plaid suit and has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which she pulls back into a low ponytail that hangs over her shoulder.

Shovels and buckets can be seen sitting in front of the trio, with the crystal waters of Turks and Caicos behind them. The blue sky and white fluffy clouds can also be spotted in the background of the photograph.

Khloe Kardashian may have needed a girls trip in order to clear her mind due to all of the drama she’s been dealing with this year.

In addition to splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, the reality star’s former husband, Lamar Odom, is releasing a tell-all book about his life which features details about the couple’s marriage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe is said to be happy for Lamar now that he’s clean and sober. However, she’s allegedly a bit worried about what he may say about her and her famous family inside the pages of his memoir.

“Khloe is happy for Lamar and wishes him all the success in the world with his new book,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“It’s hard for Khloe not to feel it’s somewhat bittersweet because, of course, she would have loved to have not gone through some of the struggles,” the source continued.

“At the same time, Khloe isn’t sure if Lamar would have learned the same lessons and come out on top if those things wouldn’t have happened. Khloe is so proud of how far he has come and how much he has changed these past few years, especially for the sake of his children,” the insider added.

