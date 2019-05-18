Romee Strijd Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Top On Instagram

Romee Strijd was spotted in Victoria’s Secret’s stream of Instagram updates, and she was looking great in an all-pink outfit. In the photo, she smiled widely while holding up bottles of perfume. She wore a low-cut pink tank top which left her cleavage showing, while she wrapped a satin skirt around her waist. The post was to promote the “Summer Scent Event.”

Meanwhile, the model’s been keeping her fans updated through personal Instagram photos and professional shots. These included a peek at her Cannes outfit, which was a white dress with a plunging neckline and sheer accents. She wore her hair down in loose waves, accessorizing with earrings and opting to go without a necklace. Strijd also shared a short video of her walking up to the camera in her outfit. While she started the walk off with a very sultry look on her face, her expression turned cute and playful at the end as she swung her left shoulder and looked over it with a smile. The video’s been viewed more than 716,000 times.

In addition, Strijd took a moment to share her street style with fans. An Instagram post from a week ago showed her in an all-black ensemble. It included a sports bra, black overalls and a jacket that was falling down her arms. She wore oversized sunglasses, and held a white purse with her left hand. A second photo revealed that the jacket was likely a leather jacket, and she completed the look with black sneakers.

Previously, Romee opened up to Grazia about her career as a swimsuit supermodel.

“I like to stay healthy and physically and mentally balanced all year long. But of course, at the moment of a VS show or a big bikini shoot, I like to look my best by watching my food a little bit more carefully, choosing the healthy options and waiting to have my cheat meals after the show is finished.”

“YouTube is a great platform to connect more with your following by showing more of the behind-the-scenes goings-on of being a model. The travelling, workouts, what I eat…” she added, describing why she launched her own channel.

And Strijd’s fans are likely glad that she has a YouTube channel, considering Instagram is so photo-heavy that words or videos can get lost in the shuffle. And it makes sense for a model like Strijd who has such a large fan base she had no trouble starting a channel. With more than 5.5 million Instagram followers, there are plenty of fans who want to learn more about Romee.