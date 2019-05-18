Veronica Ferraro Flaunts Bod In Swimsuit On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret shared a new swimsuit photo with Veronica Ferraro, and she looked as amazing as ever. In the post, the model was spotted sitting on a tan wicker chair outside. She held a tan round purse with her right hand, while posing in a low-cut one piece swimsuit.

Veronica sat with her right elbow on the edge of the chair, looking over her right shoulder. She wore her hair in a top bun, and crossed her legs for the shot. Since the photo was posted three hours ago, it’s received more than 86,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Veronica is heating things up on her Instagram page with updates of her own. Her newest post is yet another swimsuit photo, except this time, her cleavage was exposed in the low-cut garment. The one-piece was black with thick straps, accented with a belt sporting a gold buckle.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and secured it with a light blue scrunchy. The model dipped her left leg into the pool, and noted that the photo wasn’t recent, but been taken during Coachella in April. Whatever the case, fans loved it, stopping by to like the photo more than 24,000 times in the past three hours.

And earlier this month, Ferraro took things to the next level with a topless selfie. The Instagram update showed her taking a photo of just her body via a round mirror, censoring her chest with her arm. She only wore a high-cut thong bikini bottom.

The model previously spoke with The Blonde Salad about her modeling career and personal life.

“When I was a little girl, I used to dream about becoming a dancer. Growing up, I wished to become a lawyer. And now I’m working in completely different fields. If I could imagine the existence of a job similar to what I’m doing right now, I guess I would have dreamt about it for sure!’

“I think it’s great to inspire and to help people, from small things like outfits or fashion tips to big ones, such as supporting people to improve and believe in themselves,” she noted, describing the ways that she can help influence her followers.

“Talking to so many people, I often fear to be misinterpreted or misunderstood,” added Veronica.

Because while she has gained an impressive following on social media, it doesn’t mean that things are easy. For Ferraro and other social media influencers, it’s constant dedication that helps them enjoy continued success.