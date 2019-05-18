Kourtney Kardashian Posts Racy Bikini Snap On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is currently on vacation with some of her best friends, and she’s not being shy about posting racy bikini photos online.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself and her BFF, Steph Shepherd, as they sported matching bikinis while lying on the beach.

Kourtney is seen laying in the sand with her arms stretched over her head. She dons a skimpy pink bikini, which flaunts her ample cleavage and toned abs. She wears a pair of sunglasses and sports a bronzed glow all over her body.

Kardashian’s gal pal, Shepherd, wears the same bikini in black. She is lying in the same position as her friend, with her head on Kourt’s legs. Steph’s toned abs are on full display in the bathing suit, and she has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and falling loose into the sand.

The pair are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, where they’re joined by Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, as well as Khloe’s daughter, True, and best friend, Malika Haqq.

The group seems to be having a blast during their girls trip, while Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, are watching her kids back in California.

It looks like the vacation had a no boys allowed rule, even though both Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Khloe, are currently single.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourt had been dodging rumors that she was dating singer John Mayer. However, Mayer recently shut down that speculation.

“Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people,” the singer told Andy Cohen during an interview on his radio show.

The rumors started when John and Kourtney were spotted talking with one another at a GQ party back in December. Mayer told the radio host that he did speak to Kardashian that night but that the conversation wasn’t romantic.

In fact, he asked her about possibly making an appearance in a music video for The Scorpions. However, Mayer did reveal that he won’t say anything demeaning about the Kardashian family as he’s scared of matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“She could end me,” the singer told Cohen.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish beach vacation by following the reality star on Instagram.