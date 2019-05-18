Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Crop Top With Boyfriend Sam Asghari Amid Mental Health Rumors

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, were photographed showing some PDA during a shopping trip this week as rumors continue to swirl about the singer’s mental health issues.

People magazine reports that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were photographed by paparazzi as they shopped at the Disney and Gap outlets in Thousand Oaks, California on Friday.

Britney was seen sporting a skimpy white crop top with red and yellow flowers on it, and a pair of dark denim jeans. Spears had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Spears donned her signature bellybutton ring and a pair of pink tinted aviator sunglasses. She completed her look with some brown heels.

The singer also donned a natural makeup look, which included pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, and a light berry color on her lips.

Britney held hands with Sam, who wore black pants and a dark gray t-shirt. He finished off his look with some black sneakers and accessorized by sporting a watch and some dark sunglasses.

Spears was also photographed laughing and smiling with Asghari as they spent the day together, even though she’s reportedly been going through a tough time as of late.

People previously reported that Britney Spears spent time in a mental health facility last month, but that since being released she’s still struggling.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the outlet.

“There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” the source continued.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the insider added.

Currently, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, is staying with her daughter and is working to become more active in her care.

As many fans already know, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, is currently in charge of most decisions in Britney’s life. Jamie was named conservator over Britney after the singer’s 2008 breakdown and is widely credited with saving his daughter’s life.

However, some fans believe that Britney is being controlled by her family, and have started the “Free Britney” movement on social media.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, by following the couple on Instagram.