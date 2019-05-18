Donald Trump’s Golf Account On USGA Website Hacked, Hacker Posts Unflattering Scores

'Trump' posted scores of 101, 100, 108, 102 at each of four Trump-owned golf-courses.

Donald Trump’s account on the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) website appears to have been hacked, and the jokester published four unflattering, triple-digit scores for the First Golfer, from four Trump-owned golf courses hundreds of miles apart, USA Today reports.

Any golfer who is willing to pay the fees can open up their own account on the USGA website, via its Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) function, and post their scores, handicap, and other information if they so choose. And Trump, who has spent much of his administration playing golf and who owns several golf courses bearing his name across the world, is one such member.

However, it appears he didn’t choose a particularly secure password, as a hacker appears to have gained access to his account. And the hacker posted scores that would make most golfers blush with embarrassment: 101, 100, 108, 102.

Obviously those scores aren’t real, for two reasons. For one, Trump hasn’t actually played any golf recently, and for another, some digging by a USA Today reporter revealed that those scores were supposedly achieved at the Trump National New York (where he supposedly hit 100 and 101), the Trump International in West Palm Beach (the 108), and the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those courses are thousands of miles apart.

Donald Trump had the best golf round of his life last monthhttps://t.co/nzEHB3raQo pic.twitter.com/xTtPgzuttt — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 17, 2019

In fact, though he appears to have paid for a USGA account (unless a jokester took out an account in his name), Trump’s golf scores, at least as posted on the account bearing his name, are inconsistent and suspicious. One score of 68 — a score that would be the envy of even the best weekend duffers in the world — was posted and then deleted on Wednesday. Prior to that, only one other score, a 96, had been posted on Trump’s USGA account during his presidency.

The USGA, for its part, said in a statement that it appears that Trump’s account does indeed appear to have been hacked, and that “corrective action” will be taken.

“We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user.”

Trump has been accused of stretching the truth when it comes to his prowess on the links. As The Inquisitr reported in April, a new book claims that Trump “cheats like a mafia accountant” when it comes to his golf game.