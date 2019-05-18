Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Spend The Day With His Kids In Malibu

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were spotted having a fun family day with his children over the weekend.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott and Sofia took two of his kids, Penelope and Reign, out to lunch at a Greek restaurant on Friday. The gang looked like they were having a sweet family day as Disick and Richie held Penelope’s hands and playfully swung her around while walking back to their car.

Sofia donned a pair of white slacks with blue pinstripes and a plain white t-shirt for the outing. She added a white sweater, which she flung over her shoulders, a gray purse, and some sandals for the outing. She also donned a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The model had her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow and light lip color.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of jeans and a black sweater. He paired the ensemble with some white sneakers, and a trendy pair of sunglasses.

Little Penelope sported an all-white ensemble, wearing long shorts and a matching tank top, while her younger brother, Reign, donned gray shorts and a light blue t-shirt as he ran behind her, and later had his turn swinging with Scott and Sofia.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie reportedly has a wonderful relationship with Scott Disick’s children and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources told Hollywood Life that the model is completely supportive of Scott’s co-parenting relationship with Kourtney, and is fine with him celebrating the upcoming Father’s Day holiday with his ex-girlfriend and their three children.

“Obviously, Sofia is more than happy to have Scott spend Father’s Day with his children, even if Kourtney happens to join their celebration. One of the things Sofia loves most about Scott is what an amazing dad he is, and she’s incredibly supportive when it comes to Scott spending quality time with his kids,” an insider told the outlet.

“She may even join the whole gang if she’s available; she may be spending the day celebrating with her own father [Lionel Richie] while Scott enjoys the day with the kids and Kourt,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie by following the couple on Instagram and tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.