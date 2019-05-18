Maggie Laine Dons Pink Bra On Instagram

Maggie Laine shared a couple of new photos with her fans on Instagram, and the series has her fans talking. The first photo showed her posing in a pink bra, as it rode up her curves slightly on the right side. It wasn’t as if she cared about the potential fashion slip, as she stood with her hands on her hips and gave a sultry look for the camera. She wore a matching pink hat and was photographed outside in front of a bunch of trees.

The second photo in the series was much different, showing her in an entirely new ensemble. It consisted of a white tank top with a pair of leopard-print biker shorts, as she stood with a hose in her hand that was on. The water looked to be raining down, with a car visible in the backdrop. Maggie wore her hair down and accessorized with a neon yellow-rimmed pair of sunglasses.

Prior to that, Laine shared photos that were geo-tagged at the Bondi Icebergs Club. The images showed her standing on the side of an empty pool, with the ocean visible behind her. Maggie’s casual yet chic outfit included rolled-up jeans, sandals, and a loose white sweater. She added a pop of color with an orange handbag that she held in her right hand.

In addition, Maggie shared another Instagram photo of herself rocking streetwear. This time, she wore a gray bodysuit that had ties on the shoulder and around the waist. She was spotted smiling in the shot while wearing amber rounded aviators and was caught mid-stride with a jean jacket hanging around her arms.

Previously, Laine spoke with Teen Vogue about participating in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I feel so empowered. Simply being cast in this incredible show featuring the most powerful women on the planet is an unbelievable feeling. Now I can call myself one of them—it’s every girl’s dream.”

“Candice [Swanepoel] has always been my favorite. Her morals, work ethic, and the way she lives are goals of mine. She is so beautiful and humble,” she added, describing the Angel she looks up to the most.

Maggie also described how she felt about preparing for the show, along with her most memorable moments.

“Mentally, I told myself, “You can do this!” Physically, I did my planks and my butt buster workout…. It was definitely putting on my full outfit, walking out on the stage for the first time [at the rehearsal], and rockin’ it!” she related.