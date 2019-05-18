Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Bottoms & Poses With A Flower On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a risqué Instagram photo on her social media page yesterday, showing her going nude and being censored by a flower. It turns out that the photo was just one of a series, and Living Cool released another sneak peek that’s sure to get fans talking. The new photo showed Emily not completely nude but wearing a light maroon halter top. She ditched bottoms for the shot again, posing with a flower placed strategically between her legs. She looked straight at the camera while wearing natural-looking makeup, including nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, the model shared another photo with her fans. The update showed her morning look. Instead of looking totally perfect as usual, she wore her hair casually in a semi-messy look. Her makeup looked on point, however, as it looked as though she was wearing mascara and heavy lipstick. She gave a sultry look and didn’t appear to be wearing a top. The photo has only been posted for under 40 minutes, but has already garnered 176,000 likes.

Plus, Ratajkowski is keeping her fans updated via her Instagram Stories. This included a series of photos that likely inspired her, mixed in with personal shots. One of the pictures was of a pink velvet couch with seat marks on it, while another showed her slinging a large bag over her shoulders. And inside the bag was a cute dog.

Previously, Emrata opened up to Glamour Magazine about her secrets on confidence. Plus, she spoke briefly about her surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“You need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself.”

“I was not a Pinterest bride! I do so much glam, I do fittings once a week so for me it was just so nice to throw on a Zara suit that I loved, do my own hair and make-up – I always feel the most confident when I do it myself,” added Emily, describing her wedding.

And it’s true that the model opted for a less traditional route when marrying her husband. Perhaps she wanted something private too, considering that a publicly announced wedding could have attracted tons of media attention. And while Ratajkowski rarely shared photos of herself and her husband last year, she’s been keeping her fans updated more with cute couple photos recently.