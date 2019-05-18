Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Convinced She Had A Nose Job

Did Khloe Kardashian have some work done? Fans of the 34-year-old reality star are speculating that she had a nose job recently after she appeared for a podcast interview looking a bit different. When compared to old photos, Kardashian’s nose looks smaller and higher than before, according to Hollywood Life.

The Good American founder is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser. A promotional video of the interview taping was released on May 17, and fans immediately noticed a difference on Kardashian’s face. Many pointed out that her nose appeared to be narrower and more upturned — and a little bit botched.

Several Twitter users expressed disappointment in the star’s nose.

“What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!” one person wrote.

“I feel like Khloe Kardashian got a botched nose job and these are the things I think about on Saturday mornings,” another tweeted.

On user joked that Kardashian’s nose would disappear soon, while another compared her appearance to Michael Jackson’s nose.

In addition to the interview taping, fans have also noticed a difference in Kardashian’s recent photos, Daily Mail reported. For example, she shared a side profile photo to Instagram on May 14, where followers first noticed a difference.

“Wheres Khloe? Can’t even recognize your face anymore,” one follower commented.

Kardashian has not yet commented on the rumors.

Rumors circulated that Kardashian got a nose job back in July when she shared photos to Instagram with her face looking a bit different. Fans asked in the comments if she had work done, and she did answer that time, according to E! News.

“One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday,” Khloe replied. “But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

She later added in another comment that her nose “spread during pregnancy,” so she had been contouring until it returned to its normal shape.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star once admitted that her insecurities regarding her nose date back to when she was just 9-years-old. Kardashian reportedly overheard her mother, Kris Jenner, telling a friend that her daughter should have her nose done.

“I was shocked,” Kardashian said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Although this was stunning to hear, the mother-of-one still never opted to undergo a rhinoplasty. She later explained in 2016 that she “doesn’t feel pressure to get plastic surgery” and she is proud of herself for never listening to those who told her to get a nose job.