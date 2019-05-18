Rita Ora Sizzles In Sweltering Nude Photo On Instagram

Rita Ora certainly knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. The blonde bombshell sent temperatures soaring with today’s photo share, and got some viral attention in the process. On Saturday, the 28-year-old stunner wowed her fans with a sizzling nude photo, proving yet again that she has what it takes to command the attention of legions of fans all around the globe.

As her social media followers are well aware, Rita is no stranger to showing off some skin in racy outfits. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker has even shared the occasional underwear selfie, flaunting her hourglass curves in skimpy lingerie in a few Instagram snaps. This time around, however, she upped the ante by taking her clothes off entirely to pose for a torrid photo – one that garnered more than 185,000 likes within a couple of hours of having posted.

For her latest Instagram update, Rita went completely nude, showing off her assets in a sweltering, yet very tasteful, display. The “Only Want You” songstress showcased her enviable figure by lying down on the floor and made creative use of props to censor her curves and prevent the photo from becoming too NSFW.

The spectacular photo showed Rita posing in a sea of blue ruffles as the British singer swathed her body in cerulean chiffon. While she didn’t show a lot of skin, Rita aptly channeled her inner seductress in the sexy shot. Flaunting her ample décolletage amid the bounty of blue frills, she looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze and parted her pouty lips in a provocative way.

The Kosovo-born beauty cut a very seductive figure in the artfully put together snap. Leaning on one elbow to lift up her torso and offer a better view of the goods, Rita struck a sultry pose as she showed off her generous cleavage and put her chiseled legs on display.

The “Let You Love Me” singer sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter with her enticing Instagram pic. As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over three hours and has amassed close to 230,000 likes in addition to 1,260 comments.

Loading...

“I’m Dead! Danggg [six heart eyes emojis] wow wow wow!” wrote one person, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“Damn babe,” penned another, adding a string of flattering emoji to their comment.

According to the geotag on her post, the photo was taken in France. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita has been having a blast on the French Riviera over the past few days. The gorgeous singer and actress jetted to Nice on Thursday to attend the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, where she turned heads in a couple of daring outfits – a plunging white corset dress and a lilac two-piece gown, made up of a mermaid-style floor-length skirt and a barely-there bra.