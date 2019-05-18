Ashley Graham Rocks Lingerie On Instagram

Ashley Graham shared a new black and white picture with her Instagram fans, and so far it looks like everyone’s loving it. The new post showed the model in a matching lingerie set, as she sat cross legged on the ground. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and placed her hands by her feet. The update has received over 230,000 likes in the past nine hours. It looked like Graham was sitting on a brightly patterned rug on the ground, although she may have been sitting on a bed too. The model went simple, and didn’t wear any accessories.

Previously, she shared a shot of herself putting on makeup. But the main focal point of the shot was her snakeskin patterned dress. It was green with black designs on it, and she also had a matching jacket slung over the white couch in the foreground. Ashley looked up at the camera while holding a mirror and lip gloss, and stood in front of a window.

But that’s not all, as she also posted five days ago that she landed in Mexico. She looked super happy in the shot, rocking a floral bikini. The top was fairly small, as she wore it with tiny string bikini bottoms. Graham was spotted walking on white sand surrounded by palm trees. Lighting strings could be seen in the trees, along with the ocean in the backdrop. There were three photos in the Instagram update, with the third of Ashley facing her back to the camera.

The model previously spoke with Elle about her career and what she had planned for 2019. Graham also opened up to the magazine about how she’d been compared to Oprah before.

“I was hiking and listening to one of her podcasts. One of her producers was on, talking, and she was like, ‘If I had a dollar every time someone said, ‘I’ve got the next Oprah,’ I’d be filthy rich.’ She was like, ‘Nobody’s gonna be Oprah, because Oprah cornered a market in her time…. Nobody was talking the way she was talking on TV.’ “

“It was my aha moment. People have always put me in this box of Oprah, or Ellen, or whatever. I was like, I’m not gonna be Oprah. I’m gonna be Ashley,” she added.

And so far, it looks like it’s working out for Ashley. Her Instagram fan numbers keep going up, and fans can keep an eye on all of her exciting adventures on social media.