Khloe Kardashian Strikes A Sexy Pose In Skimpy Bathing Suit On The Beach

Khloe Kardashian seems to be having a wonderful time on her vacation. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is posting photos of her beach trip to Instagram, and her latest got pulses racing.

On Saturday morning, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a sexy, skin-tight floral bathing suit.

The Good American founder sits on the beach as the tide comes in and strikes a sexy pose, showcasing her famous figure in the process.

Khloe dons a deep tan all over her body, as she sits on her side and flaunts her long, lean legs in the water. Kardashian’s low-cut bathing suit shows off her ample cleavage and toned arms, as the reality star turns her head away from the camera, putting her long neck on full display.

Khloe has her shoulder length blonde hair braided back into cornrows in the photo and adds a pair of oversized sunglasses to help shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Khloe is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair have been posting sexy photos of themselves enjoying the beach getaway, and even recreated their former reality TV promo photos while posing seductively in bikinis on their yacht.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may have needed a beach vacation after she opened up about her rocky break up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, during an interview with Laura Wasser this week.

Khloe revealed during Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, that she and Tristan are working hard to co-parent their daughter, True, despite splitting back in February.

“She feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated about True.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe said of choosing to invite Tristan to True’s birthday party last month.

“The party was really for me, I wanted a happy, heavenly place but I know she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her happy childhood memories like we all do,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram or tuning in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.