Amazon Reveals Incredible Memorial Day TV Sales

Amazon dropped their Memorial Day TV sales early.

While many celebrate Memorial Day by taking off from work and school to enjoy family time and cook-outs, this particular holiday is also a great time for shopping. A lot of stores – such as Amazon – like to take advantage of the holiday by offering Memorial Day sales.

Despite discounted kitchen appliances and beds being some of the more common items to go on sale during Memorial Day, Amazon is dropping some huge sales on various television models. To make the sale a little sweeter, customers don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to start shopping.

The sale features a discount of up to 30 percent on name brands including Samsung and Toshiba. The discount is deep enough that customers can save over $100 on certain models.

Those in need of a new TV can head over to the sales page on Amazon to explore all of the models available, but here’s a highlighted look at some of the more impressive deals currently being offered.

Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition

With a 33 percent off discount, the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 can be purchased for just $99. Coined as “Amazon’s Choice,” the TV has a customer rating of four out of five stars. The 32-inch is available at 23 percent off and the 39-inch is available at 35 percent off.

Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition

With a 26 percent discount, the 50-inch Toshiba 50LF621U19 can be purchased at less than $300. With over 4,000 customer reviews, this model has a glowing rating of four out of five stars. Equipped with Amazon Alexa and Fire TV, the owner can access tons of streaming apps to view their favorite shows and movies.

TCL 40S325 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

The 43-inch TCL 43S325 currently has a 43 percent discount making it just $199.99. This affordable option comes with Roku built-in. So, you can stream all of your various content and connect directly to your WiFi.

Samsung UN55LS03NAFXZA Flat 55-Inch LED 4K UHD The Frame Smart TV

With a 35 percent off discount, customers can save $700 bringing the total to just under $1300 for this impressive flat screen smart TV. According to the product description, this model includes an art mode allowing the TV to transform into a piece of art when it is not being used.

Equipped with an art store, the owner can purchase a piece of work to display on the screen in art mode. The mode features a single invisible connection further giving off the piece of artwork illusion.

Amazon noted at the top of the main sales page that the 30 percent off offer on these TVs is only good while the supplies last. So, those interested in taking advantage of the sales shouldn’t wait too long to get their orders in. Amazon Prime members have the added advantage of getting their new TVs with free and fast shipping.

With most TVs purchased from Amazon, customers also have the option of paying extra to have the product opened, set-up, and mounted to the wall by an expert.

Note: Prices and discounts listed in this article are valid at the time of its posting and are subject to change at any time.