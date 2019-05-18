Jenelle Evans Reportedly ‘Sick Over Everything’ As She Continues Fight For Custody

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans spent some time in court last week in an effort to regain custody of her children her were removed from her care. According to a report from Radar Online, an insider says the mom-of-three is reportedly “sick over everything” as she continues to fight for custody of her kids.

“She’s sick over everything,” the insider said. “She said, ‘My stomach is upside down. I have anxiety. I don’t know what to do. I’m not eating.'”

However, don’t expect to hear from Jenelle herself about the court hearings, as Radar Online reports that the judge hearing the case has instructed Jenelle not to talk about the case. Everyone involved in the case including, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, have been instructed not to discuss the case.

Jenelle had been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show for nearly a decade. Audiences were introduced to the North Carolina mom when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she was expecting a son with her then-boyfriend. The relationship did not work out and Jenelle’s mother eventually gained custody of her son. Her mother still has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son.

On Teen Mom 2, viewers watched Jenelle through the highs and lows of her life. She moved on with a man named Nathan Griffith and the two share a son together. It was that son who was first removed from Jenelle’s care last week.

After her relationship with Nathan ended, Jenelle moved on with her current husband. The two share one daughter together. Her husband appeared briefly on Teen Mom 2 before being fired from the show. After that, production was unable to film Jenelle when he was around, which made getting footage for her segments tricky. On the most recent season of the show, Jenelle went to Florida to film with former co-star, Briana DeJesus.

While the rest of the cast had been filming for the new season of the show, Jenelle reportedly had not started filming and it was unclear whether or not she would continue to appear on the reality television show. On May 7, MTV decided to cut ties with Jenelle. An MTV spokesperson released a statement to Us Weekly regarding the decision.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Fans can tune in to the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which is set to air on MTV Monday night.